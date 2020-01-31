Britney Spears seems to do everything in style. The singer, who has been dating a much younger model cum actor Sam Asghari for a has shared a hot video, in which she is seen kissing her boyfriend while performing yoga and displaying her flexibility.

In the video that has taken the internet by storm, Britney is seen wearing a green coloured sports bra and a black trouser while she retains the yoga posture Ustrasana in front of the huge Christmas tree in the room. Meanwhile, Britney isn't shy of PDA's and the diva is often spotted indulging in some with her 26-year-old boyfriend Asghari once in a while.

How their relationship started?

Britney Spears and her boyfriend cum personal trainer Sam Asghari have been dating each other since the past three years. According to reports, the diva met Asghari on the sets of her "Slumber Party" music video in October 2016.

Asghari in an interview with a leading media organisation disclosed that before he met Britney, he was very excited to get the opportunity to meet her as she's one of the biggest artists of all time. He said that he had butterflies in his stomach. Well, butterflies or not, but the model got quite lucky becoming her boyfriend.

More than three years have passed by and both of them are still together and their relationship is growing stronger. Asghari in December last year honoured his and Britney's relationship by celebrating her 38th birthday together.

Britneys Spears' husband and children

Britney tied the knot to Jason Allen Alexander at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. However, their relationship didn't last even a year. The singer then went on to marry Kevin Federline with whom the diva has two children. The 38-year-old American pop singer has two sons – 13-year-old Sean and 12-year-old Jayden. Britney and Federline were married for three years but got divorced in 2007.