Britney Spears: Boyfriend Sam Asghari Is 'A Pillar Of Support' To The 'Toxic' Singer

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari has been a pillar to the singer ever since the day the pair started dating. The singer, who has been busy with her legal battle for 'freedom' with her father Jamie Spears, recently made a buzz with a new New York Times documentary that highlighted the "Free Britney" movement. Jamie Spears, who has been her legal conservator since 2008, claims that he has rescued his daughter Britney from a life-threatening situation with the conservatorship.

Britney Spears's private life has never been private ever since the late 90's after she burst on the scene with her hit "Baby One More Time." Every month there are new revelations about the conservatorship coming into effect. Britney's fans started a #FreeBritney campaign to free the pop icon from her father's rule over her life got momentum with the new documentary released by the NYT.

While the pop star remained silent about her personal problems, her loving boyfriend, Sam Asghari couldn't keep mum. The Iranian model and actor spoke out publicly about Jaime Spears, calling him a "total dick." The actor took to his Instagram and said that people should understand that he has no respect for someone trying to control his relationship with Britney and constantly throwing obstacles their way. "In my opinion, Jamie is a total d**k," said Asghari.

Britney Spears' Response To Sam Asghari Calling Jamie 'A Total Dick'

Later Britney Spears shared a video in response to her beau Sam Asghari's obscene comment. The 'Oops I did it Again' singer hopped on to her social media accounts to share a video of herself from Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve party captioning it, "Can't believe this performance of 'Toxic' is from 3 years ago!!! I'll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person." She further said that she enjoys the basics of everyday life. The hit track 'Toxic' seems to tell her story about the relationship with Jamie Spears.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears, who is going through a lot in her personal life is madly in love with her boyfriend Sam Asghari. It's no us saying, but her Instagram photos, which has Britney and her beau Sam Asghari flaunt their romantic affair.

Apart from making rare public appearances, the duo is often spotted together on social media posts. In a recent Instagram post, Sam is seen tracking along with Britney Spears, while he carries her on his back. The video shows the two enjoying a stroll at a place that seems to be the countryside though Sam didn't mention it on his Instagram geotag.