British Youngster Dies After Consuming Magic Mushrooms During Christmas Holiday in Thailand

A 25-year-old British tourist has died in Thailand after suffering a severe reaction to magic mushrooms.

The man, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, had travelled to Chiang Mai, in northern Thailand with his girlfriend for a Christmas break.

Man Suffered a Severe Reaction After Consuming the Hallucinogenic Drug

The couple decided to buy magic mushrooms, a hallucinogenic drug, from a cannabis shop called The Glory Days – before returning to their hotel room to consume them.

But around 40 minutes later, the male had a severe reaction and began foaming at the mouth as he rolled around in pain.

Medics quickly arrived at the couple's resort, but the 25-year-old Brit was unfortunately pronounced dead on December 20. Medics questioned the girlfriend at the scene, who revealed they had purchased the mushrooms over the counter at the cannabis store.



Cannabis Store Owner Arrested, Charged with Selling Narcotics Illegally

A drugs squad later raided The Glory Days and arrested its owner, Khun Ploy, on suspicion of selling category 5 narcotics. The suspect was remanded in custody and charged with "selling and possessing Category 5 narcotics without permission."

Worapong Khamluea, the investigating police, said, "The tourist had been taking pictures at the Tha Pae Gate, a famous landmark, with his girlfriend then they went to a shop and bought magic mushrooms."

"He took them back to their hotel room and consumed them. But 40 minutes later he foamed at the mouth and collapsed from the reaction to the substance," Khamluea added. Officers initially checked the store but found no mushrooms on the premises but discovered them in a storage room used by the owner.

"Four suspects were arrested, including the owner and three employees." Police found sacks containing 7kg of magic mushrooms at the store.The family of the deceased have been informed by the British Embassy.