American Tourist Accused of Raping British Tourist Inside Mykonos Hotel Bathroom

A wealthy American is accused of following a 22-year-old British tourist into a hotel bathroom on the scenic Greek island of Mykonos and raping her.

The tourist, who has not been identified beyond coming from Preston, in Lancashire, told police she met the 30-year-old man among a group of Americans partying in a nearby pub on Saturday afternoon. He bragged about coming from a rich family from the New York area, she added.

American Forced the Woman to Have Sex While She Pushed Him Away

The group that the American was with then followed the group of British tourists to the hotel where the victim was staying to continue the party. The alleged victim told police that she was not interested in a romantic interlude with the American, but that he insisted and followed her as she got up from the table.

Once inside the bathroom, she says he "immobilized" her after forcing his way into the bathroom stall where she pleaded that she did not want to have sex, according to the local Greek news outlet Proto Tema.

She told Greek police that he restrained her. "He forced me to have sex with him while I tried to push him away," she told the Syros District prosecutor, according to Greek media. "He persisted and with his strength managed to squeeze me and immobilize me."

Man Arrested, Claims Sex was Consensual

The woman immediately reported the incident to police who arrested him at the hotel, and who reportedly admitted to having sex in the bathroom stall but insisted that it was consensual. Police have carried out a forensic exam on the woman and the man may be arraigned this week. The accused rapist is set to appear before the Syros First Instance Prosecutor.

Similar Incidents

The same night of the alleged assault, another person, a 22-year-old Danish woman, was also allegedly raped. Police are now looking for a man in black trousers and a red t-shirt, after the woman alleged the individual forced his way into her hotel room and forced her to have sex.

Only last month, a British man was accused of raping his own daughter on another Greek island. In early June, another British tourist reported that she was allegedly raped by her taxi driver in Crete after he picked her up from a bar in the early hours of May 31. The 43-year-old woman told authorities in the resort town of Hersonissos that she was abused by the driver, claiming that instead of taking her to her hotel, he found an isolated spot and proceeded to rape her in the vehicle.

Earlier in May, a British mother told police in Corfu she woke up after a night out to find a hotel worker on top of her, according to a police source. According to a police source, a 40-year-old man who was arrested by police denied the accusations, claiming the sex had been consensual.