British Teacher Caught Having Sexual Relationship with 15-Year-Old Girl After Her Husband Finds Out About Affair

A teacher has been jailed for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl in her car and has been banned from the classroom for life.

Aimee Jones, 35, was caught having a sexual relationship with the girl by her social worker husband Philip, who alerted law enforcement.

The educator, a mother-of-one, was jailed for eight months earlier this month after she admitted to engaging in sexual acts with the teenager. Jones, who was also placed on the sex offenders' register for ten years, has now been banned from teaching indefinitely, as reported by Teesside Live.

This includes stepping foot in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children's home in England.

Jones Told Husband She was Having an Affair with Her Assistant After He Found Out

According to prosecutors, Jones, a science and maths teacher, first approached the teen last year when she was just 15. They then kissed and touched each other sexually while hidden by a blanket in Jones' car.

The pair embarked on a 15-month relationship that only ended when Jones' husband found out she was having an affair.Jones initially claimed she was having an affair with a female teaching assistant at the school in Darlington, County Durham, to initially throw him off the scent.

She even asked her school to pretend there was a member of staff by that name if he called to check in a brazen attempt to hide the abuse.

Jones and her husband agreed to stay together for the sake of their four-year-old son. However, the social worker husband reported his wife to the police after discovering her lover was in fact a teenage girl. The teacher was then escorted off the school premises in front of staff and pupils by police and lost her job.

Victim's Impact Statement

In a victim impact statement, the victim's mum said the abrupt end to the relationship had been "like a bereavement" for her daughter. She added: "She has no doubt they were in love and would have preferred the relationship to continue."

"She is now fully aware it is something that should not have happened in the first place," she continued. "At best [Jones] was foolish but at worst she preyed on the fact our daughter was vulnerable from the very outset."

Jones, who did not attend the misconduct hearing, has 28 days to lodge an appeal against her ban from teaching.