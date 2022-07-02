British Mother Who Had Sex with 15-Year-Old Schoolboy, Giving Birth to His Child, Banned from Contacting Kids

A British mother who groomed a teenage boy and made him her "sexual play thing" has been banned from having contact with children for 20 years.

Sarah Campbell, 40, was jailed for nine-and-a-half-years at Liverpool Crown Court last month after she was convicted of nine counts of sexual activity with a child. However, she returned to the court on Friday, where she was handed a 20-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

This order will prevent her from having unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 16. She could face up to five more years in prison if she flouts this ban. In addition, she was also told to pay a victim surcharge - having previously been ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for life.

Campbell Had Sex with the Boy on Golf Course, Under a Blanket

Sarah Campbell had sex with the 15-year-old on a golf course, as well as under a blanket while others were sleeping in the same room. She plied him with drugs and even went on to give birth to his child.

Campbell's campaign of abuse first began in 2016. She offered the teen cannabis and cocaine, and the pair would "get off their barnets" together. She would often sneak him into her home in order to avoid the attention of social services. She then fell pregnant with a child later determined to be his. She was arrested and charged with multiple sexual offences.

'She Corrupted Him'



Imposing the SHPO, Recorder Ian Harris said: "I found that the defendant groomed her 15-year-old, vulnerable victim by providing him with cannabis and introduced him to cocaine. She corrupted him."

"In my judgement, such an order is necessary and proportionate in this case. The evidence was that she pursued this relationship and in effect smuggled him into her home when he shouldn't have been there"

"She would often regularly pass out from taking drugs and on occasion found unknown males in her bed. She made a false allegation of rape against the defendant when interviewed," Harris noted.

"In my judgement, it is necessary for an order shown by the defendant's behaviour during the trial. She made determined efforts to avoid justice.The relationship continued beyond the victim's 16th birthday, but was rooted in crime and drugs. He had already been corrupted," Harris continued.

"I agree that an indeterminate order is not appropriate, but I impose an amended order of 20 years. If there is any breach of this sexual harm prevention order, the court can sentence for up to five years imprisonment."