British Model Stephanie Dubois Dies Days After Receiving Covid Jab In Cyprus

British art model, Stephanie Dubois has reportedly died days after being administered with AstraZeneca vaccine. Dubois had received the COVID jab on May 6 at Paphos in Cyprus. She fell into a coma on May 19 after suffering a haemorrhage. Currently it has not been confirmed that the 39-year-old model died of vaccine side-effects. The case is being probed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Dubois took to Facebook to announce her condition after getting the COVID vaccine on May 6. She said: "So I had the vaccination today! I hate needles, today was no exception . . . And now I feel horrendous . . . pizza and bed for me." She updated her social media handle on May 14 and stated that she has been admitted to Nicosia hospital.

Dubois' Facebook Update

"Woke up feeling fine and then within an hour I had full body shakes, all my joints seized and I was struggling to breathe and was cold to the bone with a persistent headache and dizziness," her Facebook post read.

She also stated that she had undergone tests and the results stated that she was not affected by the virus. But she speculated that these symptoms might be because of the COVID vaccine. "I have had my bloods done and there is definitely something off as my white blood cell count is high, but they don't know what it is causing it," she wrote.

Dubois had also expressed that she might be having prolonged reaction of the COVID jab or her immune system might have caught something else in the process. "I am completely drained, no energy and my whole body hurts with sore and weak joints... but it is better than it was this morning. This morning really scared me to be honest," her post read.

From Coma to Death

The model wrote her last post on May 18. She had said that she was undergoing more tests and had stated, "Done being ill now." Reports claim that she fell into a coma on May 19. She suffered a brain haemorrhage and died on May 22.

So far two people in Cyprus are reported to have developed blood clots after being administered with AstraZeneca vaccination. Though both are said to have health issues, they have managed to survive.

In mid-March, following complaints of blood-clot, France, Germany, Spain and Italy had suspended use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, but started using it again after some days. Cyprus too had suspended the use of AstraZeneca vaccine, but reinstated it later.