British Man Who Posed with Rolexes on Instagram, Seduced by 2 Women Before Being Drugged and Killed for Watches

A man who posed on Instagram with two Rolexes was murdered after two women used a date rape drug in an attempt to rob him of the watches before he was fatally stabbed by one of their two accomplices.

Saul Murray, 33, had been targeted by Surpreet Dhillon, 35, and Temidayo Awe, 21, who seduced and stripped him after meeting up at his Luton home on February 27 last year.

Murray Found Naked in a Pool of Blood

Murray was found naked in a pool of blood in the communal entrance to the flats in New Town Street, after the two men working with the women - Ikram Affia, 31, and Cleon Brown, 29 - entered his home to snatch his valuable items.

CCTV played to the jury at Luton Crown Court showed the women leaving the flat, followed 19 seconds later by the two men. Affia was seen carrying a large knife in his right hand.

"Mr Murray can be seen just a few seconds after the men," Prosecutor Jane Bickerstaff KC said. "He is hobbling and completely naked. He opens the communal door and falls over and dies."

She said a night shift worker called emergency services after returning home to the flats an hour and a half later and seeing Murray in a pool of blood.

Murray Died After Bleeding Out

A post mortem found Murray died from a deep wound to his thigh. It penetrated his femoral artery and he bled out.

Bickerstaff said the murder took place in the very early hours of Sunday February 27 last year when Dhillon made contact with Murray on Instagram after he posted pics of himself wearing two Rolex watches. The conversation then moved to WhatsApp.

The four defendants travelled to Luton from London late on Saturday February 26 in a Mercedes A Class car that Brown had hired.

"They went to steal items from Mr Murray that they believed were of high value. They were mob handed and armed. Ikem Affia had a knife," the prosecutor said. "They were aware that Saul Murray would be present in his home and could not have expected he would give up his watches and other high value items he had without any resistance."

Dhillon, Awe Engaged in Sexual Activity with Murray Before Using GHB to Knock Him Out

According to Bickerstaff, the four were ready to use force and agreed to using a sedative substance â€“ a date rape drug called GHB â€“ to knock Murray out.

"Traces of GHB, which has potent sleep-inducing properties, was found," the prosecutor noted. "It is only prescribed in limited circumstances and is more usually obtained in the illicit drugs market."

"The level found in Mr Murray would support the scenario that it had been administrated some time before he died," she added.

Murray met the women outside his flat while the two male defendants remained in the car. The prosecutor said: "Ms Dhillon and Ms Awe admit entering the flat with GHB and giving it to him. They admit they have done this before - setting up men and stealing items from them, including watches, while those men are asleep. The men set up were also given GHB."

She said at some point there was plainly some degree of sexual activity between the two women and Mr Murray. Swabs from both sides of his face and neck contained DNA from both women.

Affia Found Guilty of Murder, Brown, Dhillon and Awe Convicted on Manslaughter Charge

A jury found Affia, of Hackney, London, guilty of murder on Tuesday. Dhillon, of London; Brown, of South Hackney and Awe, of Gillingham, were convicted on a manslaughter charge. They will be sentenced at a later date.

All four defendants were convicted of conspiring to rob him between February 8 and February 28. Ikem Affia was also found guilty of having a blade.