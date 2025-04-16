British Man Plunged to His Death While Taking Selfie at Popular Spanish Tourist Spot

A 63-year-old British man died after falling from a wall while taking photos at a popular tourist spot in Spain.

The tourist reportedly fell to his death while taking pictures from a viewing platform overlooking the historic Segovia aqueduct viewpoint in Segovia, central Spain at around 1:10 P.M. on Saturday.

The man, who has not yet been identified, plummeted to his death as he was sitting on the ledge of the stairs leading to the high viewpoint known as Postigo del Consuelo.

He fell backward after losing his balance while taking a selfie, according to Spanish news publication Olive Press Newspaper. There are reportedly no protective railings around the lookout point but it isn't uncommon for visitors to take pictures there.

Emergency officials say they rushed to the scene and attempted to revive the man but he succumbed to his injuries. Local officials have now launched an investigation into the accident and are gathering testimonies, evidence to confirm the circumstances of the death.

An eyewitness told Olive Press Newspaper that the man was at the tourist spot with his two daughters and was seemingly concerned about safety at the viewpoint. According to the news outlet, the tourist allegedly kept reminding his children about how risky it was to take photos from the edge.

The incident happened at a spot called Postigo del Consuelo, a small lookout tucked into the remains of the medieval walls that surround the city of Segovia. This viewpoint is popular with tourists for its stunning views of the aqueduct.