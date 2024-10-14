British Influencer Dies After Illegally Climbing, Falling Off Spain's Tallest Bridge While Performing Social Media Stunt

A British influencer known for his daredevil stunts tragically died after falling from Spain's highest bridge while attempting a social media stunt.

The 26-year-old digital creator reportedly plunged to his death from the towering 630-ft (192 metre) Castilla-La Mancha bridge, which overlooks the Tagus River and is located 90 minutes southwest of Madrid, in Talavera de la Reina on Sunday, Oct. 13.

He was reportedly climbing the bridge to film a social media stunt around 7.15am when the tragic incident occurred. The unidentified Brit was said to have been accompanied by a 24 year old friend when he met his untimely death. National Police, local firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene but were unable to save him.

Town Council Said Climbing the Bridge is 'Totally Banned'

Talavera de la Reina Town Council confirmed the death in a statement, emphasising that climbing the bridge is "totally banned" and "cannot be done under any circumstances".

The statement read: "The Councillor for Citizen Security, Macarena Munoz, has confirmed the death of a young man after he fell from the Castilla-La Mancha bridge. He was a 26-year-old Englishman who fell while climbing the aforementioned bridge, something which the councillor has made clear is totally prohibited and that we have reiterated on numerous occasions cannot be done under any circumstances."

This isn't the first time individuals have climbed the bridge without any safety equipment. Two Young bloggers pulled off the same stunt to post videos on social media in 2016.