British Dad Dies After Being Bitten by 'Venomous' Spider He Bought Online as a Pet

A British father died earlier this month after being bitten by a "venomous" spider, his family said.

Mark Anthony Kirby, from Prescot, died on Saturday, August 2, at the age of 38. Kirby's former partner of 16 years and the mother to his children, Kayleigh Gill, said he was bitten by one of his pet spiders which he purchased online a few weeks before his death.

Days after being bitten, Kirby, who was visiting Scotland with Gill and her sister, started complaining of feeling ill. However, Gill thought he was just "playing pranks." They then drove back home to Prescott on July 26.

Over the next week, Kirby continued to complain of flu-like symptoms. On Saturday, August 2, he called Gill's sister, Kath, who lives across the street from his flat and complained that he was unable to breathe properly.

Kath went round to the flat and dialled 999 before Mark collapsed. Kath ran to his aid but when emergency responders arrived at the scene, they pronounced him deceased.

Gill described Kirby as a "funny, caring, outgoing and such a people person. He was a brilliant dad to our two children and was always the life and soul of the party." She added, "Even though we had split up, we were best friends. He put our children first."

Gill said Kirby had bought five spiders online two or three weeks before and was obsessed with them. "I think he bought them because he lived alone but he was always terrified of insects when we were together."

She explained that the post mortem has so far been inconclusive in finding Mark's cause of death but following the week-and-a-half of symptoms, she and his family believe his death is a result of the spider bite. Kayleigh said she is in "complete shock" following his tragic death.