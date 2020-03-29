British boxer Billy Joe Saunders apologised publicly after his training video telling men how to hit women while being in quarantine due to COVID-19, went viral on social media. Saunders undated video clip was circulated and viewed several times on the social media apps including WhatsApp and Twitter.

30-year old Saunders who remains unbeaten in 29 bouts, was a world champion in the middleweight category. He reclaimed his title defeating Marcelo Esteban Coceres in a fight held at Los Angeles last year in November.

What did Billy Joe Saunders say in his video?

In the nearly two minutes viral clip, Saunders could be seen training with a punching bag. The World Champion starts off his video saying: "I just wanted to make a little video for all you dads, husbands, if you've got girlfriends etc. Obviously this Covid-19 is getting very serious and we are isolated away. If your old woman is giving you mouth and you try to be patient, you try to be calm, cool, but after the sixth day you're just about to explode.

All of a sudden she's coming at you, spitting a bit of venom in your face, ready to say something, you may have left the dishes out, I don't know what you've done but you've upset her."

Teaching his viewers how to land punches on the "women upsetting men in quarantine," Saunders went on to add: "As she comes in, she's coming at you and you've lost it, just keep it safe with the hands. So as she comes in, she's just about to say something, all of a sudden you explode and hit her on the chin. At this time she may flash and see white and think, 'What's happened?', she's in a state of a horror."

"She doesn't know what's going on and all of a sudden you dip down on that knee and you finish her off. That should do the trick," said the boxer while imitating the moves on his blue colored punching bag."

Saunders issues a public apology

Enraged over the content and message being given by Saunders in the video clip, social media users bashed the boxer. "He is an absolute disgrace. Continuously painting boxing, the sport I love, in a bad light. We don't need characters like Billy Joe in the sport, he'll never learn and has so many chances," wrote a twitter user.

"Considering how serious domestic violence is this distasteful and trash. Joking or not this is poor from him," wrote another user.

"I sincerely hope he has been banned from sport now. Sick," tweeted a user.

In a desperate attempt to save his face from further humiliation, Saunders finally took to twitter, to issue a public apology. "I would never condone domestic violence and if I saw a man touch a woman I would smash him to pieces myself I have a Daughter and if a man laid a finger on her it would be end well. Apologies if I offended any women stay blessed x," he wrote in his tweet.