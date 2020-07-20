British Bombshell Lauren Alexis has a treat for her one million Instagram followers. The diva shared a brand new picture of herself last week that left her fans wanting more. Alexis posted a sultry picture of herself rocking a sexy black bikini swimsuit. She flaunted her toned figure in the picture that has taken the internet by storm.

Alexis is seen holding the strings of her thong bikini while she strikes a sensual pose on top of a bed. She completed the look with a knitted shrug that hung from her waistline and highlighted her curves. The image was washed in low-light, giving the snap a dark and intimate feel driving her followers crazy.

Lauren Alexis Sets the Internet on Fire

Several Instagram users commented on the post and could not stop admiring her beauty. The social media influencer is one of the most popular models in the UK who has managed to create a huge fan base with her hotness.

This isn't the first time Alexis has made heads turn with her sensuous posts. In one of her recent Instagram posts, the diva looked stunning in pink-colored booty shorts and a white crop top paired with sunglasses and looked smoking hot. The picture went viral on social media and sent millions of hearts racing. Many of her admirers took to their Instagram accounts to share the love and kiss emojis. Some even claimed to love the diva.

Also, it is not a handful of posts by the diva that cause ripples, rather, every post by the bombshell attracts social media users from across the world. Her beauty and charming personality speak through her expressions in pictures that often manage to amass millions of likes and views within a short time. Lauren has a whopping 1.1 million followers on Instagram today and more are pouring in with every passing day.