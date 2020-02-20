Hannah C Palmer has taken the internet by storm with a sizzling video on her official social media handle. The diva's latest post on Instagram has sent hearts racing as she removes her top to flaunt her assets. Hannah has been a treat to watch on social media and her fans can't keep calm with her hotness.

In the latest video, Hannah wore a sexy white swimsuit under her orange top which she removes to flaunt her curves. She is also seen endorsing an energy drink called Bang Energy through the video that has left her fans stunned on the social media platform. Her sultry expressions in the sexy video made fans go into a frenzy.

According to her Instagram, her hot topless video has grabbed the attention of millions of fans around the world garnering above 173,000 likes and views on the social media platform. The diva has a huge fan base of 1.8 million on Instagram who love to keep an eye on Hannah's everyday updates.

Hannah often raises temperatures on social media. She likes to keep her fans engaged by uploading hot, sexy and eye-popping photos and videos attracting millions of fans from all over the world.

Her sizzling figure and beautiful eyes are something fans would die for. She's one of the most active celebrity models on Instagram who isn't shy showing off her assets online. Hannah has also shared a picture of herself on Instagram lately in which she posed on a scooter. The photo has managed to rack up to 75,000 views on her official Instagram handle.

Several fans took to her post to define her beauty and said that she looked stunning. One among her loyal fans claimed that Hannah has lovely long legs while others shared love and fire emojis on Instagram to show their support to the model.