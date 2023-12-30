SBS Entertainment Awards 2023 Live Stream Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, and More

SBS Entertainment Awards 2023 will take place at SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Saturday, December 30. The annual star-studded event will begin with a worldwide live broadcast at 8.35 pm KST. People in South Korea can watch the award ceremony on SBS, and international fans can enjoy the show through various streaming platforms.

Viewers from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Puerto Rico, and other South and North American countries, can watch the annual award ceremony live online on streaming platfoms. People from other regions can enjoy the star-studded event with the support of a VPN service.

With just a few minutes left for the annual award ceremony to kick-start with a live broadcast, the event organizers have shared some details about the upcoming live show, including the host, presenters, performers, and the nomination list. Entertainer Lee Sang Min will host the SBS Entertainment Awards this year with Lee Hyun I and Kim Ji Eun.

The complete presenters and performers lineup are yet to be revealed by the organizers of the star-studded event. Four special stages, including a surprise celebration stage, have been prepared by the organizing committee. The celebration stage will feature performances of artists who made SBS entertainment shine.

How to Watch?

The annual award ceremony will be telecast live online on TV for Korean viewers and on various online streaming platforms, including Viki, for international K-drama fans.

Here are the International Air Timings of SBS Entertainment Awards 2023:

US - 6:35 am

Canada - 6:35 am

Australia - 10:05 pm

New Zealand - 12:35 pm

Japan - 8:35 pm

Mexico - 5:35 am

Brazil - 8:35 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:35 am

India - 5:00 pm

Indonesia - 2:00 pm

Singapore - 7:35 pm

China - 7:35 pm

Europe - 12:35 am

France - 12:35 am

Spain - 12:35 am

UK - 11:35 am

South Africa - 1:35 am

Philippines - 7:35 pm

Nomination List

The nominees for the Grand Prize (Daesang) are Shin Dong Yup, Yoo Jae Suk, Tak Jae Hoon, Lee Sang Min, Kim Jong Kook, Seo Jang Hoon, and Lee Hyeon Yi. The other award categories are Top Excellence Award in Programming, Special Award, Top Excellence Award in Reality Shows, Top Excellence Award in Variety Program Category, Top Excellence Award in Show and Sports Category, Top Excellence Award in Show and Sports Program Category,

Top Excellence Award in Variety Show.

Excellence Award in Reality Show, Excellence Award in Variety Show, Excellence Award in Show and Sports Program Category, Excellence Program Award in Reality Show, Producer Award, SBS Honourary Employee Award, Variety Star of the Year, Best Couple, Best Teamwork, Best Family, Next Level Award, Directors' Award, Screenwriter Award, Radio DJ Award, Rookie Award for Radio, Rookie Award for Reality Show, Rookie Award for Show and Sports Category, Rookie Award for Variety Show, and Best Couple Award are the other nomination categories.