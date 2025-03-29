Bridging Complexity and Innovation: Lessons from an IT Architect on Designing for the Future

IT infrastructure is becoming increasingly complex as companies collect more and more data from a variety of sources. In this environment, IT architects play a pivotal role. They are responsible for designing complex distributed systems from hardware and software components while navigating various constraints, including budget limitations, project timelines, performance, and infrastructure security.

Finding IT architecture specialists can be challenging, as universities have yet to offer formal education in this field. Typically, graduates of computer-related specialties work in this field. Among them is Anton Davidovskii, a solution architect at Broadcom.Inc., who brings over 20 years of experience in the industry.

From Academia to Transforming Telecom with 5G and Cloud Solutions

Anton Davidovskii began his career while still at university, and by the time he graduated, he had already been invited to a research institute to support IT systems and implement new solutions. It was there that he designed his first data processing center.

In 2015, Anton took on the role of a system architect at one of the largest Russian integrators, where he contributed to high-value projects worth tens of millions of dollars. And in 2018, Davidovskii transitioned to VMware Inc., the global leader in virtualization and cloud technologies. Since then, he has held key roles in international projects.

Today, Anton Davidovskii specializes in the telecom industry, a sector characterized by its regulatory constraints and slower pace of innovation. However, this complexity did not prevent him from successfully implementing projects for Telia, a Swedish operator serving over 24 million users in the Baltic region, and for DISH Network, an American company that became the first in the U.S. to create a virtualized, autonomous 5G network.

For Telia, Davidovskii and his team created a unified horizontal platform to perform core 4G and 5G network functions. Their working prototype for running infrastructure applications was then scaled to 24 sites across 6 European countries with the help of consulting colleagues. Today, the solution serves up to 50% of Telia's network traffic.

For DISH Network, the team implemented a universal, scalable platform for the DISH 5G Open RAN network. This platform now provides 5G access to over 70% of the U.S. population. As a result, DISH can quickly and cost-effectively offer not only consumer wireless communications but also private 5G networks and enterprise applications.

Technological Breakthroughs in Network Virtualization and Automation



In the course of these large-scale projects, Anton Davidovskii has consistently solved complex technological problems. One notable example is his improvement to the VMware NSX network virtualization product. NSX is a technology that integrates physical network resources and functions into a single virtual network.

One of the key solutions within the VMware NSX product is a distributed firewall, which plays a pivotal role in network security. This firewall not only controls traffic based on traditional network characteristics but also integrates user identity into its security measures.

While working with a client in the financial industry, Davidovskii faced the challenge of ensuring that different policies for accessing services were applied when working from different locations. The process involved users connecting to virtual desktops within a secure network segment to access corporate resources, both from the office and remotely. The challenge was that in both scenarios, the connection was established from the virtual desktop itself, leaving the distributed firewall without the necessary data set to recognize the employee's location.

To address this problem, Davidovskii and his team proposed integrating a system for collecting and analyzing log files. This system was designed to interact with network edge devices, where location data is stored. By transmitting this location information to the distributed firewall, the system enabled more accurate access control decisions. Davidovskii's solution was presented to the VMware NSX team as well as the team responsible for developing the log file analysis tool. It became part of the standard functionality of both products.

Another significant task Davidovskii tackled was developing a key module for the VMware Telco Cloud platform. The team created an automation system for operators to manage the complete cycle of servers, regardless of their geographical location. This system covers initial installation, configuration, regular upgrades, hardware replacement, and other important operations. Davidovskii was involved in requirements elicitation and the selection and testing of solutions, which were critical to the project's process.

To implement the system, the specialists carried out a large-scale revision of the tools and developed universal automation scenarios. Today, the VMware Telco Cloud Automation product is used by the leading telecom operators worldwide.

Anton Davidovskii continues to engage in innovative projects, such as developing prototypes of standardized Edge Computing solutions tailored to specific industries and tasks. This approach reduces latency, increases application speed, and decreases the load on central servers. It is particularly important for IoT, autonomous vehicles, and other applications where instantaneous data processing and high performance are required.

Certifications and Sharing Knowledge

Davidovkii is the Cisco Certified DevNet Expert (CCIE), which demonstrates his extensive expertise in network infrastructure automation. Only 3% of all Cisco Certified DevNet Experts, and less than 1% of networking professionals worldwide, have earned this accomplishment. Davidovskii also holds two VMware Certified Design Expert (VCDX) certifications that are awarded to world-class architects. Over the past 15 years, only 300 people in the world have been certified, and around 50 hold two or more VCDX certifications.

After receiving his certifications, Davidovskii was invited to sit on a panel of VCDX architects. As part of a three-member panel, he evaluates candidates' IT system designs across five major domains: Storage, Networking, Compute, Management, and Workloads.

As Davidovskii notes, his goal as a panelist is to help candidates deliver their information clearly while confirming their expertise. "If a candidate seems confused when talking about data storage technologies, I will ask targeted questions to understand the rationale behind their architectural decisions. However, I never aim to "sink" a person. I still focus on identifying their strengths, which will help balance out their weaknesses."

To effectively evaluate others' projects, one must be able to quickly understand large volumes of data. A week before a panelist's defense, a 300-400-page project arrives, which must be reviewed and studied in advance. It's also essential to memorize the key theses to ask the candidate the most relevant questions.

Another way for the seasoned IT architect to share his expertise is by serving as a jury member at key industry events. Davidovskii participated as a jury member at the Burning Heroes London 2025 pitch competition, organized by ULTRA.VC in collaboration with Women in Tech UK. As part of the jury, Davidovskii evaluated startup pitches, offering valuable feedback and guidance to entrepreneurs on their technology solutions and products.

Davidovskii emphasizes that in IT, continuous learning of new technologies is crucial. One must run as fast as one can to stay in place, and twice as fast to move forward. To keep ahead, he is engaged in staying current with the latest advancements in virtualization, automation, and artificial intelligence technologies—including AI at Edge Computing. This ongoing learning helps him explore new solutions and integrate cutting-edge technologies into his projects.