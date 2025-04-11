Brianna Rivers: NYC Woman Who Sucker-Punched Pro-Left Activist During Street Interview About Abortion Is Arrested

The woman who was caught on camera sucker-punching a pro-life activist during a street interview has been taken into custody for the bold, on-record assault, the NYPD confirmed. Brianna J. Rivers, 30, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree assault for her ruthless attack on activist Savannah Craven Antao during a street interview about abortion last week.

"Just got word from detectives Brianna J Rivers was arrested! God is good!," Craven Antao wrote in an Instagram post. She captioned the post,"#BlueLivesMatter #JusticeIsServed #ThankYouGod." The ham-fisted suspect was arrested on Thursday morning in connection with the crude attack that took place during a recorded interview in Harlem the previous week.

Arrested at Last

Antao, 23, posed a series of direct questions to Rivers about abortion and Planned Parenthood, which escalated into a heated argument that eventually turned physical. "You don't understand the magnitude of having a child," Rivers said a few minutes into the conversation, video shows.

"I'm not the one who admitted they would be OK with killing babies in foster care and killing children that have been abused," Craven Antao snapped back, referencing claims made by Rivers earlier in the interview.

"That's not the point. What I'm saying is....," Rivers began.

She then abandoned any restraint and launched into a physical attack, landing a series of punches straight to Craven Antao's face.

The attacker then walked away, shouting an obscene remark — "S--k my d--k" — at Craven Antao's husband, who had been recording the street-style interview.

Craven Antao sustained two lacerations that caused blood to pour down her face and chest, with the injuries reportedly needing multiple stitches.

Claiming Innocence but to No Use Finally

Later, Rivers took to social media, claiming she had been provoked into attacking the activist, who is affiliated with the pro-life organization Live Action. "To Savannah, I sincerely apologize, but cannot sit around and allow you to continue pushing this one sided narrative. I understand hands being put on someone is never the answer, but throwing rocks and hiding hands is worse," Rivers wrote on Facebook.

"She knows the truth and she needs to release the footage in its entirety. Savannah is a professional antagonist not a 'reporter' and the truth will be told," she concluded.

The entire encounter, including the physical assault, was captured on video and later shared by Craven Antao.

Rivers launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking financial support to pay for a defense lawyer. As of the time the report was published, the fundraiser had collected $8,695. Court documents suggest that her arraignment was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.