Brian Thompson: NYPD Releases New Photos of UnitedHealthcare CEO's Assassin Sitting in Taxi as It Is Revealed He Used Veterinary Gun for Murder

The NYPD released new photos of the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Saturday night. In one of the photos the suspect, is seen seated, masked in a taxi after committing the heinous murder. The photo shows him looking straight into the camera, apparently speaking to the driver through a partition window.

The photos appear to have been taken inside the cab that picked him up on 86th Street and Columbus Avenue, just two minutes after he left Central Park in Manhattan's Upper West Side. Police said that the suspect left the Central Park area in a cab following the shocking murder outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown.

New Face of Evil

Another image, also taken from a video still inside a vehicle, shows the suspect walking down the street wearing a hoodie and a black down jacket. Both photos were captured after the alleged murder of Brian Thompson, police sources confirmed to The Post.

Earlier in the day, the NYPD revealed that the suspect's backpack, found in Central Park, contained a jacket and counterfeit Monopoly money.

Authorities now believe the weapon used in the crime was a type of veterinary gun, typically designed for euthanizing farm animals, which requires reloading after each shot. Video footage shows the suspect reloading the firearm.

Notably, each bullet casing was marked with a word written in marker: "Depose," "Delay," and "Deny," apparently referencing the title of the 2010 book Delay, Deny, Defend, which sharply criticized the health insurance industry.

Authorities believe the shooter might have been either a "disgruntled employee or a dissatisfied client."

On Friday night, the NYPD gave a more detailed account of the killer's actions following the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

According to investigators, the suspect entered Central Park shortly after the shooting and was later seen exiting onto 77th Street on the Upper West Side at 6:56 a.m.

Manhunt Enters Day Five

Thompson was shot dead on Wednesday in front of a luxury hotel in Midtown in what police described as a "brazen and targeted attack." The entire assassination was caught on security cameras, showing the shooter firing three bullets into Thompson's back as he made his way to an insurance conference where he was scheduled to deliver a presentation.

On Friday evening, additional footage surfaced, capturing the suspect's movements in the moments after the deadly attack. The video shows him speeding up 6th Avenue on an electric bike, providing a new perspective on his escape route. It also shows him quickly crossing the street and disappearing into the early morning shadows of Central Park.

"Those buses are interstate buses," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny said in interviews Friday, adding, "That's why we believe he may have left New York City."

"We have video of him entering the Port Authority Bus Terminal. We don't have any video of him exiting so we believe he may have gotten on a bus," Kenny concluded.

Authorities report that the suspect traveled to New York City on a Greyhound bus from Atlanta before committing the murder.

"The net is tightening," Mayor Adams told reporters on Saturday during a holiday event hosted by the Police Athletic League in Harlem.

The mayor refrained from confirming whether investigators had identified the suspect by name. "We don't want to release that now," Adams said.