Brian Laundrie: Gabby Petito's Fiancé Spotted at Canadian Hotel, Claims Flight Attendant [VIDEO]

A flight attendant claims to have spotted Gabby Petito's fiancÃ© Brian Laundrie at a hotel in Toronto, Canada, in a video posted on TikTok.

Laundrie, 23, who was named as a "person of interest" in the case surrounding 22-year-old Petito's disappearance and murder, has been missing since Sept. 14.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11, 10 days after Laundrie returned home to Florida alone following the couple's cross-country road trip. The couple documented their travel experiences as "van-lifers" on their YouTube channel.

The New York-based woman's remains were found at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sunday. Her death has since been ruled a homicide.

Laundrie Looked 'Flustered,' Claims Flight Attendant

The flight attendant who goes by @cwlynn on TikTok posted a video on Wednesday, Sept. 22, claiming she spotted Laundrie at a hotel in Toronto on Monday, Sept. 20.



In the video, she says she was staying overnight at the hotel and when stepped out to pick up her food delivery, she say a man who closely resembled Laundrie. She added that the man appeared to be "flustered" as he walked out of the hotel, allegedly got into his car and drove away with another man.

The flight attendant also shared a photo of the man from a distance, showing a bald, white male with prominent facial hair and a built that matches Laundrie's.

Hotel Staff Claims He Came to the Wrong Hotel

The woman noted that when she informed the hotel about the man's suspicious behavior and likeness to Laundrie, the hotel staff apparently told her,"He didn't know where he was going and he had the wrong hotel."

"I'm not sure if this looks like him or if I just fell too far down the rabbit hole," the TikTok user said before pointing out that the man also had a dip in his moustache and "bent down" ears like Laundrie but added that ears usually bend downwards when wearing a face mask. The user has since made her TikTok account private, but the video is now circulating on Twitter:

In a later clip, the TikToker claimed that the man resembled Laundrie so closely it made her feel sick. "It looked so much like him - it made me feel really nauseous because I've never seen him in person, like many of you haven't, and this is exactly how I imagined he would look," she said."I did inform the hotel [that she thought it was Laundrie] and the employees at the hotel didn't have any idea about the case, which was concerning."

She continued by claiming that the hotel staff took down Laundrie's name and compared her photo and an image of Laundrie, reportedly concluding that he "did look pretty similar to Brian." The TikTok user added that she sent the image to local media and reported the encounter to the FBI via their tips email.