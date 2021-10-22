How Did Brian Laundrie Die? FBI Confirms Death of Fugitive Killer After Finding Remains in Florida Park

Brian Laundrie, the only person of interest in Gabby Petito's murder, has been confirmed dead. The FBI on Wednesday found human remains at the Carlton Reserve in North Port in Florida that match Gabby Petito's fiance's dental records. Authorities on Thursday arrived at Laundrie's home to tell his parents that the skeletal remains found at the Florida park were that of their son, ending a hunt for the fugitive killer.

The Denver Division of the FBI has also confirmed the identification on Twitter as they wrote, "On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie."

Reportedly, Laundrie, 23, had been missing for over a month before the FBI found his remains along with his backpack and notebook at the Florida park this week.

Laundrie, who was also wanted by the FBI for debit card fraud, had gone on a road trip with his fiance Petito late last month. Laundrie had informed his parents that he was going for a hike in the densely wooded, swampy area in Florida that is home to alligators, snakes and numerous other creatures on September 13 - which was also the last time Laundrie's parents saw him.

https://twitter.com/BrianEntin/status/1451304666566959105

Laundrie's search started after the family of his fiance reported Petito was missing, launching a massive search that garnered attention worldwide.

Cause of Death

Moreover, Laundrie's cause of death remains unknown and authorities are yet to release other details on the condition of the human remains including part of a skull that match Laundrie's dental reports were found during the search.

Meanwhile, Petito's family aren't ready to make any comments regarding the death of Laundrie. Laundrie was the only person of interest in Petito's murder, who was found strangled to death last month in Wyoming.

Authorities are further investigating the case and are expected to remain on the ground for several days. The area where the remains have been found has been declared a no-fly zone as the investigation continues.