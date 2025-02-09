Brian DiBiasi and Elizabeth DiBiasi: NJ Cop Couple Busted for Having Sexual Encounter in Front of Their Children and Sharing X-Rated Photos

Two married New Jersey police officers were arrested, and one was fired from the job, for allegedly sharing nude images of themselves with their children in the background, according to authorities.

Officer Brian DiBiasi was fired from the Hamilton Police Department on January 31 for allegedly using a messaging app to distribute "image and video files of suspected child sexual exploitation and abuse material," according to New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin. An investigation into DiBiasi, 39, and his wife, Elizabeth DiBiasi, 42, who works as a cop for the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, was launched after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported the images last week.

Crazy for Sex

The DiBiasis were arrested on January 29. Authorities claimed that DiBiasi shared 36 media files, including nude photos and videos of his wife, with children seen in the background. They also said that they found chat logs in which DiBiasi allegedly also "mentioned children being present while he and his wife had sex," according to Platkin.

DiBiasi has been charged with allowing a child to be involved in a sexual act that could be photographed, filmed, or reproduced; engaging in sexual conduct that could corrupt a child's morals; possessing fewer than 1,000 images of child sexual abuse; distributing such images; and possessing these images with the intent to distribute.

Elizabeth DiBiasi was charged with engaging in sexual encounter that could corrupt a child's morals.

"Sexual offenses against children are among the most serious crimes we charge," Platkin said. "It's especially disturbing when, as in this case, the accused are members of law enforcement.

"Protecting children from this kind of lasting harm is one of our most important responsibilities," he added.

Mayor Shocked after Disgusting Act

A shocked Hamilton's Mayor Jeff Martin released a statement about DiBiasi's firing. "These actions are not only abhorrent but have also shaken our community's sense of security and trust in those who are sworn to protect us," Martin wrote.

"While those feelings are understandable, let me be clear: the despicable actions of these individuals do not define our community or the dedication and integrity of the men and women who serve and protect us every day."

It was unclear if Elizabeth DiBiasi was still employed or if she too had been fired after the incident.