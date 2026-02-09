Breezy Johnson Scores Big with First Gold for US at Winter Olympics 2026 in Women's Downhill after Lindsey Vonn Crash

As one dream ended in heartbreak, another beautifully came true. Hours after Lindsey Vonn's emotional crash brought her Olympic comeback to a sudden halt in the women's downhill early Sunday, a teammate stepped up and delivered a moment of victory for Team USA.

Breezy Johnson powered her way to her first-ever Olympic gold medal, dominating the course with a stunning run of 1:36.10. Starting sixth out of the gate, she quickly set the pace and never relinquished the top spot. She was followed on the podium by Germany's Emma Aicher, who finished fractions behind in 1:36.14, and Italy's Sofia Goggia, who delighted the home crowd with a time of 1:36.69.

No One to Beat Her

Johnson's win marked the United States' first medal of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and etched her name into history as only the second American woman to win gold in the downhill, joining none other than Vonn, who achieved the feat back in 2010.

Fellow American Jackie Wiles came agonizingly close to the podium, finishing fourth with a time of 1:36.96, just missing out on a medal.

Vonn took to the course six racers after Johnson had set the early benchmark, but her run ended in heartbreak after she crashed near the top of the slope in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

The incident brought the race to a halt for nearly 20 minutes as the highly decorated U.S. skier was airlifted off the mountain before competition resumed.

At the finish area, Johnson's joy was mixed with concern. Not seeing her teammate come down, she looked back up the course and gestured toward the slope, clearly sending her thoughts and support to Vonn.

The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team later confirmed that Vonn is currently being evaluated by medical staff.

Vonn Fighting Back

Johnson entered the race brimming with confidence and momentum. The Jackson Hole, Wyoming native is the reigning world champion in the downhill, having claimed victory in Saalbach, Austria, with a winning time of 1:41.29. She also proved her form in the lead-up to the final, setting the fastest pace in Saturday's training run and signaling she was ready to deliver when it mattered most.

As the race unfolded, the reality of the moment began to sink in for Johnson, and her emotions visibly grew as she realized she was on the verge of winning her first Olympic medal.

The Milan Cortina Games mark just her second Olympic appearance. At the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, Johnson finished seventh in the downhill and placed 14th in the Super-G — results that made this long-awaited breakthrough all the more meaningful.