Breakthrough in Lab-Grown Pancreatic Mesh Implant, Improves Insulin Secretion Raising Bar For Future Diabetes Care

Scientists have created an electronic implant device that causes the celloids of the pancreas grown in the lab to develop and perform their functions better and as a result provide a new avenue of cell-based therapies in diabetes.

Published in the magazine Science, the research was headed by the scientists of the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at the Harvard University.

The researchers implanted an ultra-thin and flexible matrix of conductive wire in growing pancreatic tissue, which allowed electrical stimulation that directed the maturation of cells.

The device that Cell and Developmental Biology assistant professor, Juan Alvarez, was a bionic, cybernetic, and cyborg, all of which inserted in the device. "What we are performing is the deep-stimulation of the pancreas," he said.

Similar to pacemakers which maintain the beating of the heart, regularized electrical impulses could assist the growth and running of pancreatic cells in the manner in which they are expected.

It is based on decades of research to restore insulin-producing cells in diabetic individuals, especially Type 1 diabetes, in which the immune system attacks clusters of hormone-producing cells (insulins) and in the clusters called islets.

Maturity Problem of Lab-Grow Cells

In more extreme cases of Type 1 diabetes, and also in some instances of more advanced Type 2 diabetes, patients can have whole pancreas transplants, or isolated islet cell transplants. These are restricted by shortage of donors and the processes demand lifelong immunosuppression therapy to prevent rejection.

The lab-grown pancreatic tissue has become an option. Researchers are able to induce human stem cells to develop into insulin-producing beta cells and other hormone releasing islet cells. A number of such methodologies have already been subjected to clinical trials.

However, a nagging problem has restricted their clinical aptitude: cultured cells sources in the lab do not develop to their maximum potential. They can also fail to release insulin with consistency and accuracy to blood sugar levels in same way as natural pancreatic tissue though they may affect the same condition as resembling islets in structure.

To solve this, the lab of Alvarez collaborated with the lab of Jia Lue at Harvard University. The joint team has combined a stretchable electronic mesh, which was only a hair thin, into the pancreatic organoid in three dimensions. The conductive network enabled researchers to observe as well as induce the electrical activity of single islet cells during two months.

When they applied a regulated 24-hour cycle of electrical shocks, attempting to recreate the mechanism of the body in this Circadian cycle, the team discovered that they could induce an earlier immature cell to progress to a more mature functional behavior.

Taking Cells on Circadian Time Schedule

Alvarez research in the past indicated that biological cycles known as circadian are important in the development of the cell. Rhythmic electrical pulses were used by the team in this study over a duration of four days practically putting the developing cells on a time schedule.

"I would refer to it as the college women getting their PhDs," Alvarez said. "It is when cells stop being undecided undergrads, and commit to their career path of being pancreatic or islet cells."

Once the rhythm added externally was stopped, the cells kept on cycling on their own, which meant that the stimulus had precipitated the process of internal biological programming. The cured islet cells started to secrete their hormones when they should as well as showed better coordination and acted more as natural tissue.

Scientists have noted that electrical stimulation did not only influence the behavior of the individual cells but also influenced them to join together as a group. The general coordination is necessary to ensure that there is appropriate insulin secretion based on the levels of glucose.

The mesh also allowed real time recording of electrical signals, which was a great help in the insight into the transformation of cells into immature cells and into mature cells.

Prospect of Transplantation in Future

The researchers see two likely clinical courses. In the first case, lab-grown islet cells could be electro-stimulated by a timed electric shock in the laboratory and transplanted to a patient. They may later be able to operate on their own without additional electronic support.

Alternatively, the mesh system may not be removed because the transplanted tissue may be left implanted together with the mesh. Then, it might maintain the process of cell mapping and stimulation when required, which may help to prevent the decline of functions under the influence of stress or pathology.

Alvarez proposed that in the future systems artificial intelligence could be included to auto-regulate stimulation. He said, "in the future, we might have a system where it was run without people."

This would be similar to the current implantable device technology that is already being used in deep brain stimulation devices or heart pacemakers, but modified to control metabolism.

Although the study is not at its clinical phase yet, results show that electrical signals, administered in rhythms biologically relevant, can be a key to a complete formation of functioning pancreatic tissue.

In case other studies ensure the safety and efficacy, electronically modified organoids would increase the availability of transplantable islet cells and decrease the use of donor organs. In the meantime, the research paper establishes that the combination of bioelectronics and regenerative medicine could present a new approach into treating diabetes long-standing problems.

