BREAKING: Who is Ahmad Al Issa? Boulder Shooter Identified

Police have identified the Boulder grocery store shooter as a 21-year-old named Ahmad Al Issa. The gunman was earlier arrested by the police, and footage circulated online showed the officers taking the handcuffed man to the ambulance.

Ten shoppers were killed in the shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday afternoon.

The gunman's identity was not released earlier. The Washington Post has now reported that the Boulder killer has been identified.

Photo of Suspect Not Released

The police have not released the photograph of the suspected killer. The police believe no other person is involved in the gruesome massacre, CBS Denver reported. Other reports said the police have concluded that Al Issa has lived in the US for most of his life.

Ahmad Al Issa launched the attack with an AR-15 rifle. However, the police have not revealed more detailed on the motive behind the crime.

Full Name is Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa?

The suspect's name is also spelled as Ahamad Alissa in some reports. Yet another report said his full name was Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa.

He has been identified as resident of Arvada, which is roughly 20 miles south of Boulder.

Earlier, a video taken by an eyewitness showed the victims lying on the ground inside and outside the store amid sounds of gunshots. The footage showed people lying in pool of blood and yelling. Another video showed the police rushing inside the store and trying to evacuate people. Later, footage showed the injured suspect being led away from the crime scene by the officers.

According to multiple witnesses of the carnage, the 21-year-old gunman opened fire in the parking first and then entered the store to shoot more people dead.

Al Issa Charged with 10 Counts of First-Degree Murder

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said Al Issa has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder. "We are going to make sure we do everything in our power to make sure this suspect has a thorough trial and we do a thorough investigation," the officer said, according to the Washington Post.

Police have said all the victims have been identified and their families have been intimated. The details of the victims were not disclosed in the immediate aftermath of the dastardly gun violence.

9News Denver tweeted the names of the victims. The victims are Denny Strong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, Terri Leiker, 51, Eric Talley, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.

Among those shot dead was Eric Talley, a 51-year-old cop who had arrived at the scene to rescue the customers from the gun carnage. The martyred cop, a father of seven, had been with the Boulder Police Department since 2010. alley was the first officer on the scene at the grocery store at 3600 Table Mesa Drive, where he was fatally shot.

