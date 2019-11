A suspected suicide bombing hit the Medan Police precinct headquarters in North Sumatra, on Wednesday morning. At least one victim was injured at the parking lot, the Jakarta Post reported. Police teams are inspecting the scene,

"Yes, it is suspected to be [...] a suicide bombing. The perpetrator is suspected to have died, but the team [of police] are still examining the crime scene," an official told Kompas TV.

(This is a developing story)