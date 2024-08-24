Breaking the Mold: How Oindrila Mandal is Changing the Gaming Industry

Oindrila Mandal is not your traditional video game developer. As a female mobile-first gamer without a game development background, she doesn't fit the typical profile one would expect for a Senior Product Manager in the video game industry. And therein lies her "value-add" to her current role as Senior Game Product Manager at Electronic Arts (EA) and to the industry at large.

Oindrila's unique insight into a steadily growing and evolving segment of non-traditional gamers, combined with her creative and analytical approach, helps her deliver results that align with business objectives while remaining laser-focused on customers' needs.

Women represent half of all gamers globally but make up less than a third of the workforce in this field, with even fewer diverse individuals holding leadership positions in the industry. This gap underscores the need for a new generation of product managers who can cater to the many motivations of today's gamers, who go beyond the traditional archetype of hardcore video gamers, and engage with games to relax, express themselves and find social connections.

Oindrila's strategy and marketing background equips her with an understanding that allows her to develop products that are finely tuned to the unique needs of these new-age players. By leveraging her cross-functional expertise, she is at the forefront of crafting gaming experiences that resonate with this audience, bridging the gap between traditional gaming products and the evolving demands of modern players.

From India to Hollywood: Chasing and Realizing Dreams

Oindrila was born in India and holds a bachelor's degree in computer science & engineering and a post-graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management in Ranchi. To pursue her dreams of a creative career, Oindrila boldly moved across the world to the U.S., where she earned an MBA from the prestigious University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business. The creative Hollywood "bug" hit, and Oindrila fell in love with the video games industry that lies at the intersection of technology and entertainment. She's never looked back.

Throughout her professional career as a BIPOC South Asian woman of color, she has worked in STEM fields predominantly dominated by cisgender men. She is a highly successful business professional who has built, scaled, and taken to market emerging technology solutions involving artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), and blockchain.

Contributing Exponential Value Using Both Sides of Her Brain

Among the many qualities that make Oindrila unique is her dexterity in switching from the data-driven, quantitative side of her brain to the empathetic, qualitative side. Oindrila develops customer-friendly video games by connecting emotionally with gamers while leveraging her problem-solving skills to achieve business outcomes.

In her current role as Senior Product Manager at EA, for example, Oindrila is responsible for developing customer-friendly features for free-to-play mobile games using the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and data analytics. This requires a deep understanding of consumer behavior and the ability to translate that knowledge into engaging gaming experiences. The result is consistently high-quality, user-centric products that are embraced by customers.

Milestones and Contributions

Prior to her current role at EA, Oindrila built a successful career at Cognizant, a global technology consulting company, where she enabled her business unit to achieve #1 rank in analyst research reports for three years in a row.

However, her contributions to her field extend beyond the companies she works for. For example, Oindrila is a Women in Games Ambassador who actively promotes diversity within the gaming industry. In addition, Oindrila is a speaker at prestigious conferences like PAX West and MGS Games, where she inspires others with her journey and achievements. And finally, her thought leadership and expertise are showcased by her award-winning analysis in games industry outlets such as Naavik.

Future Aspirations and Vision

Looking ahead, Oindrila is committed to empowering young individuals from marginalized backgrounds to pursue careers in STEM. She believes in the power of education and aims to provide career guidance to those who may not be fully aware of their options. Her goal is to help them discover their unique paths to successful and fulfilling careers.

Oindrila Mandal continues to break the mold in the gaming industry, bringing innovation, diversity, and a deep understanding of customer needs to the forefront. Her journey and achievements are an inspiration to others, proving that with passion and perseverance, anyone can turn their uniqueness into a competitive advantage.