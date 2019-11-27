Two people were shot at in a Washington school on Tuesday, according to police and school authorities. The gunman, who was chased by the police, shot himself dead in the aftermath, news agencies reported. The shooting took place in the parking lot of an elementary school in Vancouver, Washington, Reuters said.

Authorities at Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School said no student or staff member was hurt in the incident. The attack happened in the afternoon, after classes had ended at the school, Vancouver Public Schools said. "No students or staff members were injured ... There is no danger to the public at this time," the school said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Clark County Sheriff's office said the shooting was a fallout of domestic violence. While the condition of the victims was not known, it was revealed that the suspect had just been released from prison. "This seems to be an ongoing domestic violence situation ... Sgt. Brent Waddell of the Clark County Sheriff's Office said, according to the Columbian.

The names of the victims and the suspect were not released.

One person was killed and at least two were injured in a shooting rampage in a California high school last week. The shooting took place at the 2,500 student school about 30 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

