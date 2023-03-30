Nine Dead After Two Military Helicopters Collide in Air During Training Exercise in Fort Campbell, Kentucky

Multiple people are feared dead and several others have been injured after two military helicopters collided in the air on Wednesday night in Trigg County, according to reports. Fort Campbell officials confirmed that two helicopters from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) were involved in a crash.

They did not confirm whether there were any casualties and claimed it is currently unknown how the crew members are doing. However, according to reports multiple people have died in the crash. According to Brendalyn Carpenter-Player, the director of the Fort Campbell Public Affairs, first responders have hurried to Fort Campbell in Kentucky to assess the blazing scene.

Horrific Midair Crash

Two HH60 Blackhawks from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) crashed at around 10 pm while participating in a training exercise, Carpenter-Player told Fox News Digital.

"The crewmembers were flying two HH60 c during a routine training mission when the incident occurred. The status of the crew members are unknown at this time," Carpenter-Player said.

"The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families."

According to the town's local radio station WKDZ, an unconfirmed report claimed that "several people" were killed in the horrific crash.

According to local radio station WKDZ, emergency responders from many counties, including the East Golden Pond Fire Department, rushed to the scene of the collision between Bobby Light Road and Lancaster Road.

It is possible that up to nine people have died, according to the report.

Governor Andy Beshear said on Twitter that fatalities were expected and the state's Division of Emergency Management and Kentucky State Police were responding to the accident.

"We've got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected. @kystatepolice, @KentuckyEM and local officials are responding. We will share more information as available," he wrote. "Please pray for all those affected."

Rescue Operation Ongoing

A man about a half mile away from the crash told the local station he heard "two booms," WKDZ Radio reported. Others reported seeing several helicopters flying close to the site in recent days.

Investigations into the crash are still ongoing.

There is a functioning American Army station called Fort Campbell on the border of Kentucky and Tennessee.

According to the Army, the HH-60, a modified Black Hawk helicopter, can be used for air assaults, medical evacuations, and other uses.

In 2018, an HH60 crash in Iraq claimed the lives of seven military personnel. A military inquiry later found that the chopper had collided with a steel cable that was horizontally strung between two buildings as a result of a pilot error.

It's a developing story.