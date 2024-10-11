Breaking! Hamas Leader Khaled Mashaal Blames Iran for Assassination of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran

Khaled Mashaal, a senior figure within Hamas, has made serious claims, alleging Iran's involvement in the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Haniyeh, 62, was killed in Tehran on July 31 in what Mashaal describes as an assassination plotted by Iran.

Haniyeh, the political chief of Hamas since 2017, had traveled to Iran for the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian. He was staying in northern Tehran when the attack occurred, just hours after the swearing-in ceremony.

What Happened to Ismail Haniyeh?

The attack took place at 2 a.m. local time. A guided projectile struck Haniyeh's residence, killing him and his bodyguard. The location, known as a "special residence for war veterans," was carefully targeted, and some analysts suggest the timing was meant to humiliate the Iranian regime.

Haniyeh's presence in Tehran appeared to be a show of goodwill, and during the ceremony, President Pezeshkian expressed Iran's firm support for Palestine. Haniyeh publicly welcomed this support, making his sudden death even more shocking.

Conflicting Allegations

Initially, Hamas quickly pointed fingers at Israel, accusing the state of orchestrating the strike. However, Mashaal's recent allegations have turned the narrative in a different direction. According to Mashaal, Iran, not Israel, was responsible for the assassination. This accusation has fueled tensions across the region, adding uncertainty to an already volatile situation.

Iranian officials maintain that Israel is behind the attack. They have labeled it a "grave escalation" in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. The assassination has left experts and analysts divided, with opinions swirling about who was really responsible.

Iran's Security Questioned

The assassination has also raised concerns about Iran's security, especially since it occurred in the heart of its capital, just hours after the new president took office. Abas Aslani, a regional analyst, noted that the event has cast a dark shadow over the Iranian security apparatus.

"What happened in Tehran was a serious embarrassment for the regime," he said, indicating that Iran might feel compelled to retaliate to restore its credibility.

Mashaal's accusations against Iran have only deepened the speculation. Whether the real culprit is Israel or Iran remains unclear, but the assassination has undoubtedly shaken the region.