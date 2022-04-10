BREAKING: Dwayne Haskins Dies; NFL Star Killed in Road Accident in Florida

NFL star Dwayne Haskins has died after getting hit by a car in South Florida, his agent Cedric Saunders revealed.

"Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3," said Cedric Saunders in a tweet on Saturday.

Haskins has been a standout prospect at Ohio State and previously he was picked up by the Washington Redskins during the first rounds of the 2019 draft. A year later, he was released before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

More to follow.