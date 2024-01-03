Brazilian YouTuber Found Buried in Couple's Backyard After Allegedly Dying During Sexual Intercourse

A popular Brazilian YouTuber was found buried in the backyard of a neighboring couple and the circumstances surrounding his death have taken a bizzarre twist, with the couple claiming he died during an alleged cocaine-fueled sexual encounter.

Carlos Henrique Medeiros, aged 26, was reported missing on Christmas Day after he failed to return home from a dinner with friends. His family tirelessly searched hospitals and wooded areas in hopes of finding him. However, their search took a tragic turn when they received a tip that led them to the backyard of a couple he had visited during the holidays.

Couple Said Medeiros Suffered Overdose During Sex and They Buried Him Because They Didn't Know What to do with the Body

Upon arriving at the couple's residence, Medeiros' family noticed a suspicious mound of dirt. As reported by the New York Post, their worst fears were confirmed when they uncovered their loved one's T-shirt buried beneath the soil.

The police were immediately alerted, and a subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the couple who owned the house. Renan José, 28, and Caroline Mello, 24 and pregnant, shocked authorities by claiming that Medeiros died while engaging in drug use and sexual activity with Mello's sister.

According to Police Chief Luís Roberto Faria Hellmeister, the couple's version of events is that Medeiros suffered an overdose during intercourse, leading to his death. The couple allegedly buried him out of panic and uncertainty about what to do with the body.

"He allegedly had an overdose while taking Caroline's sister to have sex in the bathroom. At the moment he was having an orgasm, he felt unwell and fell dead. That's what they said,"said Hellmeister.

Autopsy to Confirm Exact Cause of Death

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of Medeiros' death. Thus far, no evidence of stab wounds, strangulation, or gunshots has been found on the body.

If the autopsy report confirms accidental death, the couple will face charges of concealing a corpse. However, if evidence suggests foul play, they will be charged with homicide. Medeiros's sister, Cristiane Aparecida Medeiros, expressed skepticism regarding the couple's explanation. She questions why they did not seek immediate medical assistance if her brother had fallen ill during the alleged encounter. Her doubts add another layer of complexity to this already perplexing case.

Known as a prankster and entertainer, Medeiros has amassed a significant following on YouTube and Instagram. With over 1.77 million subscribers and 86,800 Instagram followers, he brought laughter and joy to his audience through his prank videos and skits. His untimely death has left his fans mourning the loss of a talented and vibrant personality.