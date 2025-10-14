Brazilian Law Student Turns Serial Killer, Poisons 4, Including Her Boyfriend, Landlord, Woman She Met on Dating App and Classmate's Father

A Brazilian law student has allegedly poisoned four people in a murder spree.

Ana Paula Veloso Fernandes has been accused of killing her landlord, her boyfriend, a woman she met on a dating app and her classmate's 65-year-old father.

The Murders Took Place Between January and May

Ana Paula tested rat poison on ten dogs before using it in the murders between January and May of this year in Guarulhos and São Paulo. She was assisted by her twin sister Roberta Cristina Veloso Fernandes and friend Michelle Paiva da Silva, who is the daughter of one of the alleged victims.

According to local news outlet Estadao 150, the 35-year-old woman was studying Law at a private college in Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense, until January when she requested a transfer to an institution in Guarulhos, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo.

Ana Paula Tried to Frame Her Ex for the Murder of a Woman She Met on a Dating App

In an interview with TV Globo , Chief Halisson Ideiao Leite, from the 1st Police District (DP) of Guarulhos, said that Ana Paula and Roberta, her twin sister, rented a house from a man identified as Marcelo Hari Fonseca in Guarulhos. He was found dead at the scene on January 31, after the two called the Military Police to respond to the incident.

According to the police chief, Ana Paula was in a relationship with a military police officer, which ended because he was married. She then tried to frame him for the death of Maria Aparecida Rodrigues, a woman Ana Paula met on a dating app. She was found dead on April 11 in Guarulhos.

Ana Paula Killed Her Boyfriend After He Tried to End the Relationship, Then Pretended to be Pregnant and Asked His Family for Money

Ana Paula's third victim was a 21-year-old Tunisian man named Hayder Mhazres, whom she was in a romantic relationship with. According to the police chief, the man didn't want to continue the relationship, and Ana Paula allegedly decided to kill him with a poisoned milkshake. She even pretended to be pregnant and asked his family for money.

The fourth alleged murder was of Neil Correia da Silva, who was the father of one of Ana Paula's friend, Michelle Paiva da Silva. He died after eating food laced with poison. According to police, Michelle paid Ana Paula 4000 Brazilian Real to kill her father.

"Ana Paula takes pleasure in killing. Her motivation doesn't really matter - she wants to kill," Chief Leite said. Police are waiting on results from a toxicology report and the investigation is ongoing