Brazilian Father, Daughter Killed by Swarm of Bees as He Tried to Rescue Her After She Crashed Her Truck into Beehive

A father and daughter were stung to death by a swarm of bees as he tried to rescue her in Brazil.

Silvana da Fátima Braganca da Luz, 54, was driving on a dirt road in Vacaria in Rio Grande do Sul when she lost control of her truck on Oct. 22, causing it to overturn and crash into a beehive, according to the local Civil Police and fire department, as reported by news outlet G1.

The outlet reported that a neighbor heard the commotion and rushed to alert emergency services and Silvana's parents, who lived on a nearby rural property. The fire station was located approximately 37 miles away.

Her father Raul Portela da Luz, 79, and mother, 72, arrived at the scene to help their daughter, but they were both attacked by bees in the process. Silvana succumbed to her injuries shortly after the accident.

"There were hundreds of stings," the fire department said, per G1. "When the team arrived at the scene, she was still alive, so the death did not occur at the time of the rollover."

Raul was taken to the Nossa Senhora da Oliveira Hospital in critical condition and died the following day on Oct. 23, while Silvana's mother survived after receiving treatment.

The Civil Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident. The tragic incident in Brazil occurred on the same day that a group of road construction workers were attacked by a swarm of bees in Guyana, leaving one man dead and another in critical condition.