Brazilian Couple Dies After Car Rolls Off Cliff As They Engaged in Sexual Intercourse Inside Vehicle

A Brazilian couple plummeted 400 meters off a cliff to their death after the car in which they were making love, rolled off the edge of the cliff.

Adriana Machado Ribeiro and Marcone da Silva Cardoso were out partying with Marcone's brother and his girlfriend on Sunday night (August 3). After dropping the other couple home, Adriana, 42, and Marcone, 26, drove to a hang-gliding launch ramp. The vehicle was parked near a ravine due to poor lighting before they started getting intimate, as reported by CNN Brasil.



Police believe the vehicle tragically tumbled over the cliff edge on Monday, August 4 at around 1am. After the car had fallen for about 100 metres the motor hit the ground throwing Adriana and Marcone from the vehicle, before rolling another 300 meters and coming to a halt.

The pair were found completely naked, not far from the twisted wreckage in Venda Nova do Imigrante, south-eastern Brazil. Police officer Alberto Roque Peres who is leading the investigation surrounding the couple's death's has said there's no evidence of foul play so far.

The officer told local media: "There were no signs of violence at the scene or on the bodies, and the car's handbrake was engaged." Investigators suspect the couple's movements inside the parked vehicle caused it to shift and tumble over the cliff edge."

Marcone's body was tragically found at the foot of the cliff while a team of firefighters had to navigate treacherous terrain to retrieve Adriana's remains. The pair had been together for roughly half a year.