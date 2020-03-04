Brazilian bombshell Suzy Cortez, who is known for having one of the sexiest derrieres, has left fans wanting more with her fresh Instagram update. The two-time Miss BumBum title winner on her official social media handle has shared a photo that has taken the internet by storm. Cortez is seen wearing an eye-popping barely-there outfit that has left her Instagram followers stunned. The photo has already grabbed over 26.3K views and evoked several comments from her loyal fans on the platform. While several posted love, kisses and fire emojis to share their love for the diva, one of her fans said, "You have a beautiful butt princess."

Cortez posted the picture indicating that she has posted some of the hottest content on her online platform Onlyfans. She is not only famous for her derriere but also for her rigorous fitness routine. She often shares videos from her workout sessions through her official Instagram handle to show her fans how she got such a sexy figure. Cortez isn't shy of showing off her figure online. She often leaves fans drooling over her hot and sexy photos and videos on social media platforms. Apart from sharing photos from her day to day life, Cortez is also the queen of controversies.

She recently made headlines for what was seen as a scandalous act on her official Instagram account. She got her favourite football star Lionel Messi's face tattooed on her groin that left social media users shocked. Earlier, because of her activities, the Barcelona star had blocked Cortez from accessing his Instagram profile.

However, Cortez seems unstoppable when it comes to showing off her love for Messi. She has made a huge fanbase on Instagram and has a whopping two million followers.

Check out her most scandalous photos here