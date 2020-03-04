Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore has stunned fans with her vacation pictures on her official Instagram account. The diva who is away in Thailand for a vacation has shared a photo in which she is seen donning a skimpy thong bikini leaving little to the imagination. The photo has already garnered much attention from all her social media fans.

It has managed to rack up over 18.5K likes and views on the photo-sharing platform. Tarsha Whitmore thrilled her Instagram followers with such a steamy update. The photo was captured with a backdrop of the beautiful sea while the diva perched on a luxurious-looking hammock.

Model also tagged W Koh Samui in the picture

The model also tagged W Koh Samui in the picture along with a caption that read, "This place looks like a backdrop @wkohsamui thank you for having us". Moreover, the backdrop for the snap was beautifully created. The blue sky and stretched water looked amazing in the picture. Colourful leaves lay underneath Tarsha's hammock and a green-coloured pillow was installed before capturing the photo that has created a buzz among the social media fans.

Revealing massive skin in the skimpy thong orange bikini, Tarsha left fans hearts racing in the photo. Tarsha's wavy hair was left unlocked as she gives a sultry pose in front of the camera. The diva has a huge fan base on Instagram. The Australian stunner made sure that her fans love the photo. She flaunted her sexy cleavage in the picture making heads turn. The picture also highlighted the luxurious and beautiful surroundings of the property.

This isn't the first time, Tarsha had earlier sent fans into a frenzy with her bold, sultry photos and videos on the social media platforms. Moreover, several fans flooded the comment section of the picture with words of admiration for the diva. Not being able to keep calm, one of her loyal fans wrote, "Honestly can't deal with you," while others shared hearts and kisses emojis.