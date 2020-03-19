Brazilian bombshell Suzy Cortez seems to have been born to make fans go into a frenzy. The diva has sent pulses racing with her latest Instagram update. Suzy has shared a sexy photo in which she is seen wearing red hot lacy lingerie. Fans are spellbound by her smoking hot look in the Instagram photo which has already racked up more than 42.7K likes and views on the photo-sharing platform.

Suzy has been treating her fans to similar posts lately. She recently posted a series of hot photo through her official Instagram handle to wow her fans with her sultry expressions in the pictures that have taken the internet by storm. Apart from her looks, she is most popular for winning the Miss BumBum title twice in her lifetime. Her perky derriere makes quite the show for her fans on Instagram. Sharing hot pictures flaunting her assets and her butts, Suzy makes heads turn on her Instagram account.

The diva is known for her scandalous posts and she often steals the limelight on social media platforms. Earlier, she shared a series of posts in which she flaunted her Lionel Messi tattoo. The photos and videos garnered much attention as Suzy got the Barcelona star's face tattooed on her groin creating a buzz among her and Messi's fans on the social media platform.

Suzy just knows how to keep her fans engaged with hot and interesting posts on her official Instagram handle. She is known to be one of the fittest models on Instagram.

With more than 2.1 million people following her on the photo-sharing platform, Suzy has become a modelling sensation today and many young aspirants looks up to her.