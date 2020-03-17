Asian-American model Jojo Babie has taken over fans on the internet with her latest Instagram update. The bombshell has shared a scandalous photo in a black revealing outfit leaving fans awestruck. In the photo, Jojo flaunts her underboobs while striking a sexy pose in front of the camera. The picture has already racked up thousands of views and likes on the social media platform. In the caption, Jojo relates the photo to COVID-19. She wrote, "I have one question during this global crisis: Will you be my quarantine bae?".

Several fans loved the photo and gave their consent to being with her during the crisis. One of them wrote: "I'd love to be stuck with you jojo I would draw you." It's not a secret that Jojo has a lot of fans who want to be with her. She has a whopping 9.5 million followers on her official Instagram handle and people love to see her in a sultry avatar.

Her latest Instagram update has already created a buzz among her social media fans and is garnering much attention worldwide. It seems the diva has been born to entertain her fans with her modelling and curvaceous figure. Jojo often makes heads turn in hot outfits that can leave fans breathless on the photo-sharing platform.

Recently, Jojo flaunted massive cleavage wearing a revealing top. She loves to show off her curvaceous figure through her brand endorsements and advertisements. She is a Bang Energy elite model who makes fans go gaga with her scandalous activities on social media.

Check out some of the sexiest photos of Jojo Babie here: