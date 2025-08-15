Brandon Blackstock Suffered Severe Symptoms While Battling Cancer, Death Certificate Reveals

Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband and talent manager, suffered severe symptoms while battling cancer, according to his death certificate. The document revealed that the former stepson of Reba McEntire struggled with pain during his last moments. It explained the cause and manner of his death.

The talent manager died due to malignant melanoma, a type of skin cancer, according to the certificate obtained by People. The document, certified by the Butte-Silver Bow County Clerk and Recorder's office in Butte, Montana, revealed the manner of his death as natural causes. The certificate revealed that Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband battled cancer for three years.

The death certificate stated that Blackstock suffered multiple seizures before passing. The significant conditions contributing to death but not resulting in the underlying cause, the document read. The talent manager was cremated and no autopsy was performed, the certificate stated, verifying that he died at his home in Butte on Thursday (August 7) at around 11:13 am. He was 48 years old at the time of his death.

The death certificate, which was certified on Wednesday (August 13) and filed on Thursday (August 14), listed his occupation as rodeo producer in the rodeo industry.

Who was Brandon Blackstock?

Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband and talent manager, worked as a talent manager at Starstruck Entertainment, a company run by his father, Narvel. The firm managed several high-profile clients, including Emily Ann Roberts, Carly Pearce, and Blake Shelton.

Blackstock was also the executive producer of The Kelly Clarkson Show season 1. His other TV credits include the special show Blake Shelton Live: It's All About Tonight. He was also the former stepson and talent manager of Reba McEntire.

Clarkson met Blackstock for the first time in 2006 and started dating him in 2012. A year later, they tied the knot and stayed together for seven years before the American singer announced that she filed for divorce in 2020. After two years of legal battle, their messy divorce was finalized in 2022. He was also her talent manager for Clarkson for three years from 2017 to 2020.