Bradenton Man Fatally Shot Ex at Her Clinic After She Made it Clear That She Wasn't Getting Back with Him

A Bradenton man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend at a medical lab on Jan. 15, told detectives he shot her because he "did not want her to be with anyone else," according to a newly released arrest report.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by WFLA, at 12:48 p.m. that day, Keith Roberts Jr. drove to the medical lab where his ex-girlfriend, Myshaela Burnham, worked. He then shot her in the face with a 12-gauge shotgun, killing her instantly, before shooting her co-worker, Summer Freitag.

After using the shotgun, he pulled out a 40-caliber pistol and shot Freitag multiple times, the affidavit stated. He was also said to have shot Burnham's body with the pistol as well. Freitag survived the shooting.

An eyewitness saw Roberts leave the area in a black Ford Edge with a Florida license plate numbered RLCF32. Law enforcement officers used this information to locate Roberts and stop his vehicle near the Bradenton Convention Center.

Police said Burham and Roberts had broken up in August 2025 due to "jealously and domestic violence in their relationship."

Before the shooting, Roberts and Burnham spoke for two hours that day and during that conversation she made it clear to him that they would not be getting back together.

"The defendant said he killed Burnham because he did not want Burnham to be with anyone else," the affidavit stated. "The defendant could not explain why he shot Freitag. The defendant was apologetic and knew he made a horrible decision during our interview." However, according to the affidavit, Roberts said he would still kill Burnham if he could do the day over again.

Roberts was arrested on charges of one count of first-degree murder with a firearm and one count of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.