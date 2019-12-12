American actor Brad Pitt is reportedly looking forward to meeting former wife, Jennifer Aniston, at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. The event will be held on 5 January 2020, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old actress has received her first Golden Globe nomination in four years - for her work on the Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. The category is Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama.

As for Angelina Jolie's former husband, he landed a Golden Globe nomination for his work in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The 55-year-old actor is nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture.

A source told Hollywood Life: "Brad looks forward to seeing all of his friends at these industry events, that's one of the highlights for him and Jennifer is now one of those people."

"There was a time when it would have been awkward, but not anymore. They have so many mutual friends, it really is a plus for Brad that he and Jennifer are friends again. [Brad] will enjoy it when he sees her at the Golden Globes," the insider added.

The Just Go With It star and the Fury actor who were married between 2000 and 2005, split when he fell for Angelina Jolie on the set of the film Mr And Mrs Smith. Brad never had any kids with Aniston.

However, earlier this year, Pitt shocked his fans around the world after he attended Aniston's 50th birthday party. He arrived at the event, which took place at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the former Friend's star had previously admitted she is completely at peace with her split from Pitt, 10 years after their separation. She told CBS News in January 2015: "I don't find it painful, though. I think it's a narrative that follows you because it's an interesting headline. It's more of a media-driven topic."

At that time, Jennifer even revealed that they still talk – although not on a regular basis. She shared: "We've exchanged good wishes and all that sort of stuff to each other. But it's not a constant thing."