Echoes of "boycott China" was heard from the heart of New York City as Indian-Americans teamed up with members of the Tibetan community and Taiwanese Americans to call for a boycott of Chinese products at Times Square.

Several protesters were seen holding placards and raising their national flags while chanting anti-China slogans at the popular Manhattan intersection.

The protests come in the wake of the Galwan valley standoff between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh last month. The border clash between the two sides left 20 Indian Army soldiers dead, while an unspecified number of soldiers died on the Chinese side. India said the Chinese casualties were as many as 43. The face-off was the biggest military confrontation since 1975 between India and China.

The protests also follow the Indian government's ban on 59 Chinese apps including the popular platform TikTok, as an initiative taken against China's expansionist regime and threat to the peace and security in the Indian sub-continent.

Three T's to Defeat China

Pegged as the three T's to defeat China, the protesters stressed and demanded to put an end on "Trade" by shunning the use of China-made goods, complete independence of "Tibet" from China and total support for "Taiwan."



Demonstrators also stressed on how the three T's can be successfully handled by a global coalition led by mainly three world leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

China a 'Rogue' Nation

Jagdish Sewhani, President of the American India Public Affairs Committee, who has been at the forefront of calls for the boycott on China protest in New York, described China as a" rogue communist regime", which is displaying its "naked aggression" against its neighboring countries including India.

"I say it rogue, because the way it is treating its own people in Hong Kong, it has been busy doing ethnic cleansing against the peace-loving people of Tibet. And now it is doing the same against the Muslims / Uyghurs in Xinjiang province of China," Sewhani said.

Joining Sewhani and the Indian community members at the protest were Tibetan and Taiwanese activists living in asylum in the United States. Addressing the protests, Dorjee Tseten, Member of Tibetan Parliament in Exile & Executive Director, Students for a Free Tibet said that the people of Tibet strongly condemn the Chinese military intrusions on Indian soil.

"We call India and world governments to take immediate multilateral action against Beijing's authoritarian rule by rejecting the 'One China Policy' in theory and practice," Dorjee said.