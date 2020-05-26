The young baby, who lost his parents during last year's shooting at the Walmart in El Paso, Texas, celebrated his first birthday this weekend in a style as his supportive community walked with him in a parade.

The focus of the crowd, Paul Gilbert Anchondo, wearing a regal outfit along with a crown-like hat as well as a cape, waved to passersby who'd come out to honor him on Saturday. The grandfather of the baby boy, Gilbert Anchondo said, "We want him to remember that everybody here in the El Paso area and our community is supporting him, that he's not by himself."

The horrible day at Walmart

The baby boy was just two months old when he lost his parents, Jordan and Andre Anchondo. They were among 23 people who got killed in the shooting that took place on August 9, 2019. Paul's parents went to buy supplies for school with their newborn when a gunman opened fire.

Reports revealed that Jordan tried to protect Paul from the shooter, while Andre protected Jordan. But both of them got shot and died due to gunshot injuries.

Saturday was all about Paul

As per some of the participants, the parade was a way to pay tribute to little Paul, who has two sisters and it was all about his survival. Joshua Hernandez, who participated on his motorcycle told media that "He's a symbol of the goodness that came out of it because he brought everyone even more so together."

Another participant, Eduardo Prieto who grew up with Paul's aunt and knew his parents, said "Unfortunately, his parents aren't going to be here to celebrate his birthday with him, so we're going to step up and make sure has a great one-year birthday."

GoFundMe page for the couple said "Not only did Jordan & Andre love each other endlessly, but the children were so loved by them as well."