Boy, 12, Dies and Girl, 11, in Critical Condition After Falling Through Ice at Albany Park

A 12-year-old boy is dead and an 11-year-old girl is in critical condition after they fell through ice at a park on Saturday in Albany, New York.

Albany police were called to Washington Square Park about 4:35 p.m. for reports that multiple juveniles had fallen through the ice near the park's lake house.

Boy Believed to Have Fallen While Trying to Walk Towards the Lake House, Girl Fell While Trying to Help Him

Officials located the girl, who was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where she is currently in critical condition, police said. The New York State Police underwater recovery teamconducted found the boy's body several hours later.

Albany police believe he fell through the ice while he was trying to walk toward the lake house. After seeing him fall through the ice, the girl attempted to help him but fell through the ice after taking the same path, police say.



'This is a Terrible Tragedy'

Both the boy and girl are students of the Albany City School District. In a post on the school district website, Superintendent Joseph Hachreiter said the district is organizing crisis services for Monday for North Albany Middle School and elementary school students.

"Our hearts go out to the families of these students at this incredibly difficult time," Superintendent Joseph Hochreiter said in a statement. "This is a terrible tragedy and we are grieving as a school community."