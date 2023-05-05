Boston Red Sox Fans Appear to Ditch Bud Light at Fenway Park Over Dylan Mulvaney Controversy as Line for Signature Blue Cans Go Empty [WATCH]

Fans of the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park appear to be avoiding the Bud Light vendors in favor of other concession booths as the Dylan Mulvaney scandal continues to plague the beer manufacturer. A TikTok video posted on Wednesday showed Boston Red Sox fans avoiding Bud Light at all costs during a packed Major League Baseball game.

Transgender influencer, Mulvaney, 26, posted a photo of herself drinking Bud Light at the start of April 2023 while using the hashtag #budlightpartner. After posting the video to coincide with the NCAA March Madness competition, she joked that she didn't know what sport she was promoting.

No Country for Bud Light

The disastrous marketing campaign has seen sales of the American flagship plummet 26 percent despite Anheuser-Busch reporting robust first-quarter earnings of $1.65 billion.

The TikTok video that was uploaded on Wednesday shows fans standing in line while the nearby stand that appears to be selling the blue Bud Light cans is deserted.

The video, which has received more than 1.2 million views as of Thursday, was posted by real estate agent Luis Tejada of Massachusetts. "Fenway Park Bud Light stand Ghost Town!" he captioned the video.

"Guys, this is so funny and bizarre," he said in his thick Boston accent as The Zombies 'Time of the Season' played in the background.

"Look at that. That is the Bud Light... that is every single Bud Light stand here at Fenway Park in Boston," he exclaimed, showing the empty countertop.

The footage was reportedly shot during the matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays and was taken at the concession stand in the famed ballpark on Yawkey Way's bleacher concourse.

The 40-second video cuts from the crowded concession line to two employees standing motionless behind a stand labeled "cold beer."

One of the employees is spotted looking at his phone.

However, it remains unclear if this was a concerted effort by Red Sox Nation to voice their dissatisfaction with Bud Light.

No Takers for Bud

Bud Light has been facing severe backlash, with many calling for a boycott over its partnership with the transgender social media personality. Despite the criticism, Anheuser-Busch posted solid first-quarter earnings of $1.65 billion, outpacing topped Wall Street expectations.

The brewer reported sales of $14.21 billion during the same period, which also came in above expectations. Moreover, the company's shares jumped 6 percent over the course of the year and by 11 percent over the past 12 months.

It's unclear if the boycott had any effect on these numbers and whether a more significant impact will be visible on the company's finances during the second quarter of the fiscal year if the boycott controversy continues.

The world's largest brewer now asserts that the social media posts and beer cans were never intended "for production or sale to the general public."

Todd Allen, the global vice president of Budweiser, was recently announced as the new vice president of marketing for Bud Light after Heinerscheid and Blake took a leave of absence.

Anheuser-Busch lost $6 billion in market value in only six days following the April 1 post by Mulvaney.

The market capitalization of the beer behemoth was $113.33 billion, and its stock was trading at about a five percent decline in total share value.

Millions of people followed Mulvaney as she transitioned from a man to a woman during the COVID pandemic. Last month, Mulvaney promoted Bud Light on social media, which sparked a wave of criticism and calls for a boycott from people like Kid Rock, Travis Tritt, and others.

In one of the videos, she shared to her social media accounts, Mulvaney can be seen carrying a can of Bud Light while costumed as Audrey Hepburn in "Breakfast at Tiffany's"

In a separate social media post, Mulvaney's photo can be seen on a Bud Light can, marking her change from male to female.

On Thursday, the top executive of Bud Light's parent company renounced the partnership between the brand and Mulvaney.