Boston Pastor Indicted on Child Rape Charges for Raping, Sexually Assaulting Altar Boy in Church

A former Massachusetts pastor was indicted Monday on child rape charges involving an altar boy, officials said.

Francis Strahan, 89, was indicted by a Middlesex grand jury on one count of rape of a child by force and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Strahan Allegedly Raped, Assaulted the Boy on Two Separate Occasions



Officials said the charges stemmed from the alleged sexual assault of a male student at Framingham's Saint Bridget Parish on two occasions when the boy was between the ages of 11 and 13. Between 2004 and 2008, while the defendant was the pastor at the Parish in Framingham, the boy was an altar server.

On one occasion when the boy was dropped off for altar service and was alone in the church, the defendant allegedly raped and sexually assaulted him, officials said. On another occasion, the defendant allegedly assaulted the boy again by pressing his body against the boy who was again at Saint Bridget's for altar serving.

Strahan's attorney said his client denies the allegations. "Father Strahan is not guilty," Thomas Hoopes said. "This is a gross injustice for a man who has devoted his life to serving people and his parish."

Strahan Placed on Leave by Archdiocese Following Allegations

The Archdiocese of Boston cooperated with the criminal investigation, and started its own investigation that will remain on hold pending the conclusion of the criminal proceedings, the archdiocese said in a statement.

Strahan was placed on administrative leave by the Archdiocese in October 2019, when the archdiocese learned of the allegations. He resigned from his position later.

"Msgr. Strahan will remain on administrative leave without any public ministry pending the outcome. His resignation as pastor of St. Bridget, Framingham has been accepted. We pray for a just and fair resolution to these proceedings for all involved," the archdiocese said in a statement.