British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is in self-isolation after being tested positive from coronavirus wrote a letter for the 30 million household at an anticipated cost of $6.48 million mentioning about the threats of the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

He wrote that it will be difficult for National Health Service (NHS) to cope if too many people will get sick at one time. Johnson appealed to slow the spread of virus and lower the number of patients seeking hospital treatment by staying at home.

The prime minister requested everybody not to meet relatives and friends outside and limit non-essential visits. One should only leave home to buy food, medicines and for medical attention. "You can travel to and from work but should work from home if you can," he said.

Retired doctors and Nurses returning to NHS

The British prime minister assured that the government will do whatever it takes to provide food for every individual. He also said that retired doctors and nurses in big numbers are coming back to NHS and hundreds of thousands of citizens are volunteering to deal with outbreak.

"It is important for me to level with you- we know things will get worse before they get better. But we are making the right preparations, and the more we all follow the rules, the fewer the lives will be lost and sooner the life will return to normal," he wrote.

Government working to increase test rate

The Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, also have been tested positive recently after PM Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock get diagnosed with COVID-19 disease. Authorities recorded 260 deaths within 24 hours on Saturday and death toll reached more than 1,000 due to coronavirus in United Kingdom.

The government is focusing on increasing the number of tests for coronavirus as they continue testing around 6,000 people daily. But they want to increase the number up to 10,000 a day by the end of March and 25,000 a day by mid-April. There have been 120,776 citizens tested for virus in UK as on Saturday and 17,315 cases confirmed so far.