The death toll of Swirtzerkland due to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 has reached 257, the public health agency of the country stated on Sunday, which got up form 235 that was reported on the previous day.

The number of confirmed cases also increased to 14,336 from 13,213 on Saturday, it said. The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world which has claimed the lives of more than 30,000 worldwide and infected over 600,000 globally.

The virus which originated from the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province of China has spread to more than 170 countries around the world. The worst affected nations are US, Italy, China and Spain. The death toll in Spain is increasing day by day.

Novel virus outbreak

The virus outbreak has been described as a pandemic by the WHO. The epicentre of the pandemic is currently Europe and is slowly shifting to the US. Scientists and researchers around the world are working to find a vaccine for the disease but till now nothing has been found.

(With agency inputs)