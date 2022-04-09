Boris Becker to Face Jail? Tennis Great Found Guilty Over Bankruptcy; Hid Millions of Pounds, Lied About German Villa

German tennis great Boris Becker is facing prison sentence after being found guilty of breaking UK insolvency laws. The three-time Wimbledon champion could face up to seven years in jail after her was found guilty on Friday of stealing thousands of dollars from a bank account after being declared bankrupt.

Becker, 54, was found guilty of four offences related to his 2017 bankruptcy under the Insolvency Act. The former World No. 1 was also acquitted of an additional 20 offences. Becker was bailed after of his sentencing. His sentencing has been scheduled for April 29. The prosecution was brought by the Insolvency Service on behalf of Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

Becker in Trouble

Becker was accused of concealing millions of pounds in assets, including two Wimbledon trophies, in order to avoid paying his debts, following his bankruptcy in 2017. He was declared bankrupt over an unpaid loan of more than Â£3million on his estate in Mallorca, Spain.

On Friday, he was found guilty of four offences under the Insolvency Act today at Southwark Crown Court, and acquitted of the remaining 20 counts.

However, despite his bankruptcy he indulged in spending hundreds of pounds at Harrods, purchased groceries online from Ocado, and treated himself to premium Ralph Lauren clothing, the jurors heard.

Besides, he is also accused of concealing Â£950,000 from the sale of a Mercedes dealership he owns in Germany, which was deposited into his Boris Becker Private Office (BBPOL) account.

There are several other counts on which he was found guilty, most of them involving hiding money, concealing ownership of properties and transferring funds illegally despite being ruled bankrupt.

He was also found guilty of attempting to conceal his ownership of his Â£1.8 million home 'Im Schilling' in Leimen, Germany, as well as 75,000 Data Corp shares.

However, he was cleared of all other accusations, including failing to return nine tennis trophies, including those won at Wimbledon in 1985 and 1989, the Australian Open in 1991 and 1996, and the 1992 Olympics.

Prison Awaits Becker?

Becker might spend up to seven years in prison if convicted. The six-time Grand Slam champion had disputed all of the allegations, claiming that he had cooperated with trustees entrusted with preserving his assets - even handing over his wedding ring - and acted on expert advice.

Becker, 54, testified that his $50 million career earnings had been wiped out by payments for a "expensive divorce" and debts incurred after he lost substantial parts of his income after retirement.

Becker, who was dressed in a dark pinstripe suit and accompanied by his son Noah and girlfriend, showed little expression as he listened to the verdicts.

The former world number one, who has long been one of the BBC's top Wimbledon commentators, is reported to have neglected to register two German homes, as well as his interest in a Â£2.25 million flat in Chelsea, which he shares with his daughter Anna Ermakova.

Becker became the youngest men's singles champion at SW19 when he won his first Wimbledon title in 1985 at the age of 17 years and 228 days. During his 16 years as a tennis pro, he reached 77 finals and won 49 singles titles.