People all over the globe are going through a difficult phase in their life due to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus that has already claimed the lives of nearly 2,11,658 as of now. With the countries imposing weeks and months-long shutdown, many seem to be demotivated and tired by keeping their social life at bay.

However, some have found innovative ways to get rid of boredom and keep themselves entertained as well as their neighbours. While some dress up just to dump garbage being the only time they are allowed to leave their homes, videos of others playing tennis and sharing wine with neighbours by staying at homes have also surfaced online.

Silly walks becoming a trend!

Now, videos of people walking unusually through pavements have been doing the rounds on social media. Michigan-based Liz Koto's family have come up with the idea requesting passersby to show their silliest walks and the unusual walking styles are captured through the family's doorbell camera.

"You have now entered the jurisdiction of the ministry of silly walks. Commence silly walking immediately. Follow #Yorkshire.Silly.Walks for highlights. Your walk may be posted! We're all in this together so let's have some fun while we can! (Don't know how to silly walk? Google Monty Python Ministry of Silly Walks for inspiration)," reads the notice kept on Yorkshire Road.

The family came up with this idea to cheer up their neighbours after getting inspired by the comedy show named Monty Python's Flying Circus. The videos of many people walking in different styles, of course, not the usual walks, have been shared in the Instagram handle Yorkshire.Silly.Walks and have impressed many netizens.

Meanwhile, after the videos of silly walks went viral on social media, a few others in other localities and cities have also started the same trend.

Watch some of the viral silly walks videos here: